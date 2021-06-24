A completely new system, which represents a clear leap forward compared to the one it replaces, with the cloud at the center of the user experience. It is Windows 11, presented today by Microsoft, characterized by a new design (also in ‘dark’ mode) with rounded shapes and transparencies and focused on productivity thanks to seamless transitions between activities, based on the cloud.





As Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay recalled during the presentation, Windows has been in people’s lives for 35 years and the new version should feel “familiar, safe, open, connected” with information at their fingertips. starting with the Widgets, which can customize information sheets on weather, traffic or local information. Microsoft points out that “for developers and publishers, Widgets opens up new opportunities within Windows to deliver personalized content.”

The company has also redesigned the start menu and the taskbar with access to applications such as Teams, which is now integrated directly into the taskbar allowing you to instantly connect via text, chat, voice or video with anyone, on Windows, Android. and iOS. With Snap Layouts, Windows 11 allows you to customize the look and layout of your windows, and you can also customize your desks to suit your use, with separate settings for work, study or play.

The new Snap layouts, Snap groups and Windows 11 desktops simplify the multitasking and organization of Windows 11 which is also designed to operate equally on a PC as on a tablet, with the touch screen that easily becomes a monitor. Also redesigned the Microsoft Store, which has been redesigned to make it easier to find apps, and now also incorporates Android applications, which can be placed on the taskbar.

Great attention then to gamers with what is called “the best gaming experience for PC, offering Auto HDR, Direct Storage and access to the Xbox app to play the great titles on Xbox Game Pass”. Windows 11 will be available on new PCs and through a free update for eligible Windows 10 PCs later this year.