On February 29, 2024, Microsoft began releasing the “Moment 5” update (known internally as “February 2024 Moment”) for Windows 11, introducing some new features and improvements. This update represents the last release of new features before the company moves to an annual update model. Although the Windows 11 Moment 5 update is considered minor compared to the 23H2 version, it brings with it several changes and new features. A particular focus was placed on adapting the operating system in accordance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) of the European Union, which must be implemented by 6 March 2024. It is crucial to underline that, since Microsoft is obliged to comply the DMA, some of these changes will only apply to users located in the EU. Here is a list of the main new features introduced with the Windows 11 Moment 5 update:

New option to uninstall Microsoft Edge and most pre-installed apps (EU only).

New option to remove Bing from Windows Search (EU only).

New skills for Copilot to change settings, plugins and right alignment.

In the Photos app, a new Generative Erasure feature to remove unwanted objects from images with artificial intelligence.

In the Clipchamp app, a new option to eliminate silences.

Faster speeds and modified configurations for Nearby Share.

New recovery option to reset your PC via Windows Update.

New “Mobile Devices” feature to edit photos from your phone on your PC.

New Ink Anywhere feature for writing in text fields.

The widget dashboard introduces a new option to disable the news feed.

Voice Access introduces a new “shortcuts” feature and support for multiple displays.

Windows Narrator introduces a new preview feature for natural voices.

Improvements in Cast functionality to make troubleshooting and discovery easier.

The Start menu now shows upcoming meetings.

Layout Snap includes new AI suggestions for quickly tiling multiple apps.

Windows 11 supports the USB4 version 2 standard with transfer speeds of up to 80Gbps.

Windows 365 Boot allows you to start a computer in a Cloud PC.