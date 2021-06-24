At 17:00 (Italian time), Microsoft unveiled to the world Windows 11, the newest version of its operating system. We got to take an in-depth look at the project, discovering many details about what to expect.

After the appearance of a few screenshots on social networks and a somewhat bizarre teaser trailer, the first builds of Windows 11 were leaked on the net last week, giving users the possibility find out in advance at Microsoft’s operating system redesign.

Already from the start of setup we can see more updated graphics, intuitive and touch-friendly, depending on the device on which the OS will be installed. Once we reach the home, we find ourselves in front of a very pleasing product thanks to the many changes, rounded windows, new icons and a more fluid use of instances while multiple apps are running at the same time.

One of the news on everyone’s lips concerns the task bar and the Start menu. Instead of traditionally placed on the left in the center, taking inspiration from Linux systems, this can in any case be changed. We have the classic possibility of customizing the Start menu with apps to our liking, but the simple and intuitive design very similar to an app drawer certainly plays in favor compared to the previous Windows 10.

During the video we were able to admire the system at work in short sequences, which showed how it works perfectly on all devices.

They particularly amaze the new animations, decidedly more fluid and pleasant to look at. During the presentation it was also confirmed that the Microsoft system will be the safest ever, and that all software (especially proprietary ones) will be faster.

The new Windows 11 is indeed meant for particularly suitable also for computers that use touch functions, while it aims in any case to improve the user experience that uses normal desktop PCs or prefers the classic use of mouse and keyboard even on a laptop.

The new layouts with which the windows will be arranged were also shown, which will adapt to the outside of the two classic squares that occupied the screens with different shapes and more possibilities. To improve communication with other users, Microsoft has decided to integrate Teams into the new platform, to make it even easier to use.

Thanks to Windows 11, Android apps will become part of the sector of possibilities provided by Microsoft and can be used freely by users thanks to the potential of the system.