Windows 11 is the new version of the operating system Microsoft. With an elegant and modern design, it offers an improved user experience. Windows 11 also supports Android applications, allowing you to use your favorite games and apps. It also offers improved performance and enhanced security for a smoother and more secure computing experience. Today we are here to tell you about future updates beyond the aforementioned RAR!

Windows 11: Microsoft working on a new backup app!

As you well know, Microsoft is constantly working to improve its latest OS and today it gives us yet another proof. We are talking about one of the latest Insider Previews which, as previously announced, aims to give backups a new shinea very important factor for any user.

The desire to guarantee an experience similar to that offered by Apple is evident, which since 2007 thanks to Time Machine has saved the lives of many users. The idea is to ensure regular backups with Windows 11 which in addition to your personal files, will also be able to save system settings and much more. More interesting gem and icing on the cake is then the ability to transfer them to any Windows system linked to your account.

Whether you want to set up a new machine or restore an existing one, there will be no problem. All you have to do is choose a date among the various ones in which your backups will be present and that’s it. It is a service that works mainly with the cloud. Microsoft oroffers 5GB of OneDrive space for free. It goes without saying that there are few to save all the data of an average user. In short, although it is still a novelty very far from the official release, it seems interesting to be able to talk about it already. We will of course keep you informed!