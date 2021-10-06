The launch of Windows 11 which took place yesterday immediately divided users between those who ran on the new operating system, those who prefer to wait and a multitude of people whose computers do not support the update at all. For the latter, Microsoft has introduced a particular warning pop-up.

As taken up by Windows Latest, those who decide to venture into the transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11 on a PC that does not meet the minimum requirements they will notice a pop-up similar to the one attached at the bottom of the article, of which we provide the full translation: “This PC does not meet the minimum system requirements for running Windows 11 – these requirements help ensure a more secure and quality experience. Installing Windows 11 on this PC is not recommended and could lead to compatibility issues. If you proceed with the installation of Windows 11, your PC may no longer be supported and will not receive updates. Damage to your PC due to incompatibility is not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. By clicking Accept, you confirm that you have read [gli avvertimenti] and to understand these statements “.

The warning is therefore extremely clear: in the event that a user decides to update his computer although it does not meet the minimum requirements, he could incur serious incompatibility problems and may no longer receive critical system updates.

The testimonials currently collected by the Microsoft team speak of one higher frequency of Blue Screen of Death, more crashes and 43% more problems with apps like Clock and Mail, along with 17% more freezes of any app on unsupported devices. In short, although it is possible to update from Windows 10 to Windows 11 even on less performing PCs, Microsoft strongly advises against doing so to avoid any problems.

Other users, meanwhile, report problems with the installation such as error codes “0x8007007f” and “Ox8COF0830”.