Microsoft, in the presentation of Windows 11 yesterday, says that this new operating system will be designed for gamers. For the occasion, the company, among other things, has completely redesigned Microsoft Store.

Thanks to the connection with Amazon, the Microsoft store can sell games and applications for Android, which will run on the new Windows. In addition, all developers who decide to add their games to the store will have a commission of 12% and not more than 30%, while those who have their own payment system will keep 100% of their income.

Through an interview with The Verge, Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Windows and device chief, said the company would like other apps such as Steam and Epic Games Store to be integrated into the store as well. “Windows already supports these stores in many ways, and if we can host them through the Microsoft Store, we definitely will. Of course, if others want to use our site, we will be happy. In particular, we are developing a number of new rules for this. I really want to make sure that people can walk into the store, type in the name of any application, and get what they need right away“.

Windows 11 will be available this fall: Windows 10 owners will receive the upgrade for free.

Source: The Verge