Windows 11 is the new operating system from Microsoft that promises to offer a more fluid and personalized user experience compared to previous versions. With a new user interface, support for widgets and improved performance, Microsoft also promises new gaming features and a much more satisfying overall experience than in the past. Today we are here to talk to you of the latest news. So stay with us and you won’t be disappointed!

Windows 11: Microsoft made Phone Link easier with iPhone

Finally, after a nerve-wracking beta testing, full iPhone support has now been introduced with obviously the appropriate Phone Link application available exclusively for Windows 11. But what is it about? Banally now you can receive calls directly from the app and also send messages as well as view them.

Of course, this is early days, so don’t expect a hassle-free experience. For example still missing is the ability to reply and view group chats or even the conversation history. In addition, the iPhone must necessarily be connected via Bluetooth so that you can view messages on your PC. So there is still a lot to do along the way, but Microsoft would already seem very happy with the progress:

“Today we are excited to announce that Microsoft Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 is starting to roll out to our global audience in 39 languages ​​across 85 markets.”

We will be monitoring the situation and of course we will keep you informed about this and many other news. Speaking of Windows 11, did you know that it is gaining a lot of users?