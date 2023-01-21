Windows 11 is the latest effort of Microsoft. This is the latest version of the Windows OS par excellence, a really interesting operating system capable of providing a lot of satisfaction to anyone who decides to install it. Today we want to bring you a new succulent news that sees a long-awaited feature enter the testing phase!

Windows 11: Notepad could change!

As you well know, Microsoft is completely renovating the design of Windows 11, many things have changed since the first builds, such as full support for Android of which we have explained everything here. Today we’re talking about tabs and notepad. After an employee mistakenly provided some clues on the matter, today we can say that the tabs on the Notepad app have appeared in an official update of the Windows Insider channel.

The novelty is therefore that of being able to boast multiple files in one page a bit like the explorer. However, Microsoft did not stop there as Dave Grochocki, Microsoft product manager explains:

“We have thought of new keyboard shortcuts for better management of tabs. We have also developed a system to automatically save unsaved files.”

In short, the news are all there and sooner or later they will also arrive for users not registered in the beta program. Rest assured that we will keep you informed and only for the moment we can do nothing but give you an appointment for the next article!