Microsoft explained in a tutorial how to activate theupdate from Windows 10 to Windows 11 in systems that do not have TPM 2.0, but only TPM 1.2. Clearly, the Redmond company continues to recommend installing the new operating system only on computers that meet the recommended requirements. At the same time, however, it provided information to install it almost everywhere.

To use the following method, you must first verify that you have enabled the TPM in the BIOS. To check, you just have to enter the BIOS and search for it (follow the instructions provided by the hardware manufacturer or assembler). Of course there is no need to specify that, since we are going to modify the system logs, it is advisable that the following operations are done only by users who know what they are about to do and know how to retrace their steps in case of errors. Having said that, let’s proceed.

Press the key combination Win + R and write regedit;

Once inside the system logs, go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SYSTEM Setup MoSetup;

Right-click and select “new”, then REG_DWORD (32-bit);

Give it AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU as a name;

Change its value to 1.

You should now be able to get the update to Windows 11 even if you don’t have TPM 2.0. The alternative is always to use the ISO, also provided by Microsoft.