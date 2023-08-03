Microsoft accidentally made publicly available an internal tool known as “Staging Tool” which is used by employees to enable features not yet available to everyone in Windows 11. Of course, the access was removed a few hours later, but tech enthusiasts have already started sharing it online with the entire community.

StagingTool is a command line application that allows you to activate feature IDs that enable certain features unreleased parts of Windows 11. The first to discover StagingTool was XenoPanther, who shared it via Twitter as you can see below.