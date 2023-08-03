Windows 11 has various secret features known only to developers but Microsoft accidentally made available a way to access those contents in an official way.
Microsoft accidentally made publicly available an internal tool known as “Staging Tool” which is used by employees to enable features not yet available to everyone in Windows 11. Of course, the access was removed a few hours later, but tech enthusiasts have already started sharing it online with the entire community.
StagingTool is a command line application that allows you to activate feature IDs that enable certain features unreleased parts of Windows 11. The first to discover StagingTool was XenoPanther, who shared it via Twitter as you can see below.
Before StagingTool, how users accessed Windows 11 secrets
StagingTool is very similar to the third party application Vive Tool that Windows enthusiasts have been using for years to enable hidden features of Windows 11. In fact, Microsoft has always been fully aware of the fact that the community enabled these secret features. “We also recognize that some of our most skilled Insiders have discovered that some features are intentionally disabled in the builds we have released,” Windows Insider Program Manager Amanda Langowski admitted in a blog post last year.
However, the flaw in Microsoft’s StagingTool makes this process of enabling secret functions even simpler and “official”as this is an internal tool that engineers use to test features that are not yet released.
