With the latest Windows 11 update, Microsoft opens up new possibilities for its operating system. As for the Bing search engine, soon hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users will have access to the new built-in artificial intelligence, powered by OpenAI, to search, chat, answer questions and generate content directly from a Windows system tray. We’ve also introduced new features that will make Windows 11 easier to use. For example, you’ll be able to connect your iPhone directly to your Windows 11 PC using a new preview of Phone Link for iOS. We’ve also improved the touch experience, full screen widgets, and quick access to the Windows 365 app. Windows 11 also includes new artificial intelligence features in Start, as well as ongoing updates to make the operating system more accessible and sustainable .

The Phone Link features have also been available to Android users for some time, with this update strengthening the connection between an Android device and a Windows PC. Thanks to the new features, Samsung users will have an even easier connection, with the activation of the phone’s personal hotspot that is enabled with a single click from the list of Wi-Fi networks on the PC. Furthermore, through the websites just presented, Samsung users have the ability to easily transfer browser sessions from their smartphone to their Windows PC, continuing to navigate without problems.

With the introduction of Windows 11, the integration of Microsoft Teams was also presented through the Chat function available from the desktop on the taskbar, making user connections easier. With this update, the Chat signature experience has been revamped to make it easier to preview video and initiate a call or share a call link through any app. You also get quicker access to all your conversations, with the ability to navigate through your Chat conversations, all in one window.