Nowadays, many of the users of PC They refuse to upgrade to the new version of the operating system. Microsoft, Windows 11and this is due to a series of problems that started with certain errors depending on the equipment, but that over time have been fixed little by little. In fact, users are urged to move from the previous version, since in the following months it will stop receiving support, so the jump to the new one is basically mandatory, which is not all bad.

Despite initial rejection, it has managed to establish itself as the most popular operating system for PC gaming, according to the hardware survey of Steam August. Although it is not the most used OS overall, it has surpassed Windows 10 in the preference of players, highlighting its adoption in recent months. This change marks a milestone for the same, which had had a slow implementation and surrounded by criticism since its launch.

Despite this progress, other operating systems such as Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, still have a minimal presence among gamers, with 0.37% and 0.07% usage, respectively. In total, 96.78% of the platform’s users Valve prefer some older version to play, a slight increase of 0.23% compared to the platform’s previous report. This reinforces the dominant position of Windows in the PC gaming market.

For its part, macOS and Linux Intel maintains a modest share, accounting for 1.30% and 1.92% of Steam users respectively. Additionally, Steam’s survey reveals that Intel is the most widely used processor brand, at 66.86% versus AMD’s 34.14%. The most common graphics card is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, and the most popular resolution remains 1920 x 1080, reflecting current hardware and configuration preferences among PC gamers.

Author’s note: I’m really wary of upgrading my PC to Windows 11 because of the poor compatibility reviews. But hey, we’ll see if they manage to optimize it in the end and make it worth it.