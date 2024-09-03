Windows 11 is the most popular operating system for PC gamingafter surpassing Windows 10 among Steam users for the first time since its launch in 2021: this is a very important result for Microsoft.

The previous edition was at the top for several years, but perhaps the announcement that official support would end in October next year has pushed people to make the long-delayed upgradeand the latest data confirm the success of this strategy.

The latest Steam survey revealed the overtaking: in August, the adoption of Windows 11 among Valve’s platform users reached 49%, marking a 3% growth compared to July’s numbers, precisely to the detriment of Windows 10, which fell to 47%.