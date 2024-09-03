Windows 11 is the most popular operating system for PC gamingafter surpassing Windows 10 among Steam users for the first time since its launch in 2021: this is a very important result for Microsoft.
The previous edition was at the top for several years, but perhaps the announcement that official support would end in October next year has pushed people to make the long-delayed upgradeand the latest data confirm the success of this strategy.
The latest Steam survey revealed the overtaking: in August, the adoption of Windows 11 among Valve’s platform users reached 49%, marking a 3% growth compared to July’s numbers, precisely to the detriment of Windows 10, which fell to 47%.
Record numbers
While the future is played on artificial intelligenceand it is no coincidence that Microsoft rewards AI employees with mind-blowing salaries to beat the competition, the primacy of Windows 11 in the gaming sector represents a very important achievement but not the only one for the Redmond-based operating system. In fact, the use of Windows 11 in the web sector has also grown with a +32%, while last October there was talk of over 400 million devices equipped with Microsoft’s latest operating system, although this is a share that Windows 10 had achieved in a year instead of two.
In any case, this is an unfair comparison, given that Windows 10 was offered as a free upgrade and did not have the stringent requirements of the current edition.
#Windows #popular #operating #system #among #gamers
Leave a Reply