Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft, a company that needs no introduction as one of the leading companies in the technology sector. You will certainly know it very well and you will know Windows 11 equally well. Today’s news is rather curious and it might interest you personally. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Windows 11 is slow growing! Only used by 20% of users

Statcounter recently delighted us with some really interesting percentages, reserved for the use of user operating systems. This is fresh research from last month (February 2023) and we now want to tell you about it.

Let’s start immediately with the real bomb and that is Windows 10 which is having a growth of 4.39% reaching around 73.25% of users. An incredible result that can be explained by a very specific factor: in January of this year the support of the extended security updates reserved for Windows 7 and 8.1 ended, making them totally obsolete and open to external threats. This has certainly benefited Windows 10 which has been the user migration destination.

However, Windows 7 still remains on the podium with 5.39% of users. The drop was -4.16. Before leaving you the complete data, however, let’s move on to Windows 11 which, as mentioned, has 19.13% of users, with an increase of + 1.01. The data is obviously lower than expected and surely the hardware limitations during the installation don’t help it to take off. Now let’s see the complete data:

Windows 10 – 73.25% (+4.39)

Windows 11 – 19.13% (+1.01)

Windows 7 – 5.39% (-4.16)

Windows 8.1 – 1.15% (-1.13)

Windows 8 – 0.52% (-0.1)

We will certainly keep you updated, also because with the constant updates and the new AI of Bing and Windows 11 and the ceased support for 7 and 8, the situation is destined to evolve very soon!