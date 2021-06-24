The xCloud features will also be integrated into the new Windows 11 Xbox app.

Microsoft has presented this afternoon what was already an open secret. Windows 11 is here, the new version of the operating system arrives with important changes in all its aspects, and with an eye on the players of PC. In its quest to further unify the Xbox ecosystem, the new Windows 11 will integrate functions such as Auto HDR natively introduced with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as expanding Xbox Game Pass integration and functionality as part of the system.

“If you are a gamer, Windows 11 is made for you“said Sarah Bond, vice president of Xbox, during the presentation of the operating system. And they are not empty words. According to the company, Windows 11 will integrate this Auto HDR that they began to test in beta a few months ago. One of the most highlights of the new Xbox Series, which injects the use of HDR into apps and games that do not use technology, revitalizing your image with a greater color gamut, whenever available a compatible monitor or television.

Windows 11 integrates Xbox Series enhancements such as Auto HDR and DirectStorageBut, beyond this, Windows 11 will also include DirectStorage technology of Xbox Series, to squeeze the maximum speeds of the NVMe SSD new generation, and have shorter loading times in PC games and applications. Moving from technology to content, Windows 11 will integrate Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox application as part of the system, and not as a separate element. Of course, this includes the use of xCloud to play games from the cloud on PC.

Outside of the Xbox ecosystem, although without moving away from games, another of the bombs of Windows 11 is that the system will allow you to install and run Android apps natively, which can be downloaded from your store. If you want to know everything that the new version of Windows brings, our colleagues at Engadget explain all the news in Windows 11 to the smallest detail. On the other hand, do not forget that you can get hold of three months of Game Pass for one euro, if you are new subscribers, and that the service has just announced the arrival of 9 new games in July.

