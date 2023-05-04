Windows 11 is the latest operating system released by mom Microsoft. Although Windows 10 was originally supposed to be the company’s latest OS, the situation was reversed by giving us this new version. Anyway, today we’re here again for a quick look the percentages of users of the various OS. If you are curious stay with us!

Windows 11 is more and more widespread!

Whenever a new Windows comes on the market, it always takes years and years before the general public decides to adopt it. The reasons are diverse and varied, so much so that it would be impossible to list them all. However, Valve (which you will know from Steam) always has its own reports on the hardware and software used by the user. Contrary to what you might think, Windows 11 is increasingly climbing to the top lately and today this is the ranking:

Windows 10 64-bit – 61.21% (-12.74)

Windows 11 – 33.39% (+10.98)

Windows 7 64-bit – 1.28% (+0.22)

Windows 8.1 64-bit – 0.31% (+0.11)

Windows 7 – 0.08% (+0.03)

Clearly Windows 10 is still massively ahead, but its successor has seen a leg up well over 10%. It is clear at this point that if all the hardware blocks imposed by Microsoft did not exist, the new operating system would have undergone an even greater increase.

Side note, it is amazing how there is a slice of users who still use Windows 7, an OS that unfortunately is no longer supported and consequently insecure from cyber attacks. We will obviously keep you informed on future developments and just for now we’ll give you an appointment for the next article.

By the way, are you aware that on Windows 11, Android 13 is being distributed for all Insiders!