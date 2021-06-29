Microsoft ruled, directly from the conference of presentation of the new Windows 11: “If you are a gamer, Windows 11 was made for you“. But how much truth is there in this? So substantial changes have really been announced as to convince those who use the PC as a gaming platform to upgrade to the new operating system of the house of Redmond as soon as possible?

In addition to the perhaps not radical enough change of the graphical interface (but here clearly they are tastes), some tricks and the use of various new technologies have been included going to have a tangible impact on the gaming experience of those who make an upgrade, free according to the latest news, to Windows 11. Let’s see what they are.

AutoHDR

Here the name already tells us everything we need to know. It is basically a way to enable support forHigh Dynamic Range even to titles that do not natively implement it, going to greatly increase the color range and therefore the “detachment” between the dark areas of the screen and the illuminated ones, to obtain greater immersion. This feature, already natively present in Xbox Series S | X, also supports Windows 10 but in a non-native way, while in Windows 11 it should be present and activated natively, without further actions necessary by the user. It will cover all games even from past years, as long as they use at least DirectX 11 for rendering.

We are skeptical about the surrender: although good results were shown during the presentation, we know that the handling of HDR within the operating system in question is decidedly shaky at the moment, and also that “true” HDR as found in TVs is only the prerogative of very high-end screens, thus giving back a simulated experience, only for most players, not at the level of what would expect. In any case, if implemented correctly it could be a good way to “rejuvenate” the visual aspect of some older titles.

Windows 11 and DirectStorage

The introduction of DirectStorage is certainly the news we are happiest about, and the one that should actually bring a tangible increase in performance for those who immediately switch to Windows 11. To get the data it needs to render scenes on the screen, the video card currently has to “ask” the CPU and RAM to process the necessary data, then reprocessing them in turn. So far this has never caused too much trouble as it is the norm, but it seems Microsoft is planning to change the paradigm: through the introduction of DirectStorage on Windows 11, another feature present in Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the GPU will be able to communicate directly with the SSD, as long as it is an NVME disk that supports a certain speed standard (so the choice of motherboard in this case will also be important).

If this hardware requirement is met, through optimization via dedicated drivers and software, we could see a real reduction in loading times, cutting out the middleman: If the GPU and storage device communicate directly, the number of compute cycles is reduced, which improves performance.

Xbox Game Pass

At the moment, to download the titles of the much appreciated Xbox Game Pass you must also download the (bad) Xbox app on your PC, and cry for every second you use it. To justify itself, Microsoft has always used the “excuse” of the app perpetually in beta, and that therefore players should be satisfied, at least for the moment. In a context of general overhaul of the entire Microsoft Store, however, the App has been recreated and natively integrated into Windows 11, so if you have an active subscription to the service it should be much easier to use it through a dedicated window.

Additionally, this will also include support for a xCloud, the streaming app thanks to which the same titles can be played, in streaming, even by those with a poorly performing PC, obviously with the requirement of an internet connection fast enough to guarantee good streaming quality.

Android apps built into Windows 11

If there’s one thing we’ve learned at Akiba Gamers, it’s that a large chunk of our loyal readers are also avid mobile gamers.. THE mobage are an important part of the Japanese gaming landscape and therefore Windows 11 could delight this whole range of players, going to natively integrate the Android apps into its store; this means that it will no longer be necessary to download smartphone emulators like BlueStacks or Nox to play mobile games on your PC; At the moment we don’t have many details about it yet, but if third party developers support this new and more open Microsoft Store, it may be possible to play titles like NieR: Re[in]carnation, SYNOPSIS, Fire Emblem Heroes, and the list goes on, directly from your PC without further steps

Therefore, who plays assiduously on PC and meets the minimum requirements (much higher than expected) should seriously consider this free update, when it comes out in 2022: Windows 11 will be released before the end of the year, but only as a standalone version. Those who want to upgrade from Windows 10 will have to wait a year. It’s free real estate.