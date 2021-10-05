Microsoft announces the start of a new era for PC with the Windows 11 launch, the new operating system that has been talked about extensively in recent months. The platform debuts with a renewed design, which also involves sounds, characters and icons, with the aim of giving the user a unique and modern user experience. I am many new features are planned, from the new button Start, to the introduction of Widget, the integration of Microsoft Teams, the revolution of Microsoft Store and the inevitable functions for the gaming.

Windows 11, the new Start button and Widgets

The introduction that immediately emerges to the eye with Windows 11 it is certainly that of the new Start button: now it has been placed in the center, to allow quick access to your favorite content and applications. Integrated with the cloud systems of Microsoft 365, it also gives the user the ability to access recent files used by any device.

This is accompanied by the introduction of Widget, a customized feed system managed by artificial intelligence, designed to display customized content directly on your desktop. A click of the mouse or a “swipe” to the left will allow you to discover quickly more relevant news and information, according to the needs and preferences of the end user. In short, exactly as it happens on mobile devices, smartphones and tablets.

Windows 11, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Store renewed

Now incredibly useful and used in times of pandemics, the app Microsoft Teams it has now been integrated directly into the application bar, to allow for an even easier and more immediate call with friends, relatives and work colleagues. In fact, with a click of the mouse it is possible connect immediately with messages, chat, voice or video with anyone regardless of the device in their possession: Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

A profound renewal also comes for the Microsoft Store. Nerve center of all apps installed in Windows 11, it also becomes a useful tool to go to search for the desired content. All this is accompanied by a system suitable for lovers of multitasking: the introduction of the new functions of Snap Layout, Groups and even the ability to set different desktops it goes perfectly with those looking for ways to enhance productivity and creativity.

With a solution especially useful for those with sufficiently large displays, Windows 11 allows you to organize three-column layouts, so as to have everything available in an organized space. The Desktops function, as mentioned, is designed to allow the user to plan small alternative desks with different sets of applications, according to his productivity needs.

Windows 11: inclusive and dedicated to gaming

For the realization of Windows 11, Microsoft has also thought aboutinclusiveness. That’s why functions for family assistance technologies such as Narrator, Magnifier, Closed Captions and Windows Speech Recognition. For more details you can visit the official website of the Redmond company, where each function is fully explained.

Obviously, a great and very great attention is inevitably linked to the world of gaming. Microsoft talks about the new operating system as a tool for raise the level of games with highly realistic graphics and effects. In fact, some interesting functions are introduced, such as theAuto HDR, already seen in operation on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and support for the DirectStorage, designed to greatly reduce loading times and increase the level of graphic detail of the titles.

Back toXbox app, which allows you to play the games included in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for PC and which is fully integrated with Xbox consoles. This means that if you have a Microsoft account that you use on both Xbox and PC, saves are automatically stored in the cloud and you can pick up where you left off on any device, including Xbox Cloud Gaming compatible smartphones and tablets.

Finally, Windows 11 is an operating system that focuses on maximum fluidity, consistency and security, making it perfect for that type of user looking for an ideal platform for the hybrid work, teaching and learning. Here, too, you can visit the company’s official blog post for more information.

Windows 11 is available on all new PCs with a pre-installed Microsoft operating systemor, including brands such as ASUS, HP and Lenovo. If you have a Windows 10 PC you canfree upgrade, as long as it meets the requirements indicated by the application PC Health Check.