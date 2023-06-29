The Verge: Added the ability to log in to sites without passwords in Windows

Microsoft has added the ability to sign in to websites through Windows 11 without passwords. About it informs edition of The Verge.

A new feature appeared in the Insider Preview build (23486). Users can activate the new way to sign in to websites by removing their regular passwords. In this case, you will need to enter a numeric PIN or scan your fingerprint or face using Windows Hello.

The company noted that in order to activate the new feature, you need to go to a website that allows you to change the password with an alternative login method, and enable the option in the settings. Saved access keys can be managed in the Accounts section of the OS settings.

According to journalists, the function to enter sites without a password was previously available in Windows, but it only worked in the Edge browser. With the update, a new feature appeared at the operating system level. Experts tested the function and found that it works on many sites, but Google services still required you to enter a regular password. “This shows how difficult the process of deploying new access keys is,” the authors noted.

In July 2022, Microsoft engineers added brute force protection to Windows 11. The number of password attempts was limited to ten.