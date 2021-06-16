Windows 11, Microsoft’s next operating system and successor to the current Windows 10, would displace the classic start menu towards the middle (like Apple’s iOS bar), it would have rounded window edges and would bring news in some services and programs.

According to a new leak, released by the site specialized in technology The Verge, the changes are similar to those introduced in Windows 10X, Microsoft’s (canceled) operating system for dual-screen devices.

The most important visual changes are seen on the taskbar, where the icons and the historic home button were centered.

This updated Start menu is a simplified version of what currently exists in Windows 10, without the “Live Tiles” which are those big buttons that appear to the right of the start drop-down menu.

The start menu moves to the middle. Photo The Verge

Apparently Microsoft realized that they are not widely used and that, in many cases, they are redundant. The idea is to keep applications anchored specifically by the user, keep the buttons to restart, shut down or log out and other functions more simplified than the “Tiles”.

A clarification: the start bar can be moved to the left so that it looks how it traditionally looks.



The start bar can be moved to its traditional place. Photo The Verge

Rounded edges and built-in features

Microsoft will use rounded corners in Windows 11, which will be seen in context menus and around applications and File Explorer. The Start menu will also include rounded corners.

The question that still has no answer is what changes in the applications built-in will be within Windows 11.

A new icon also appears on the Windows 11 taskbar, and is labeled as Widgets in the operating system. Rumors suggest that Microsoft is bringing Windows widgets back, and this first version seems to include some.



Widgets in Windows 11

As this is clearly a very early version of Windows 11, the widgets are not fully loaded into the operating system, but are designed to slide around and provide quick access to news, weather, and other web content.

While Microsoft canceled its Windows 10X operating system, the company is clearly repurposing much of that work with Windows 11. Windows 10X was originally designed for mobile devices. double screen, before switching to traditional laptops and then canceling.

Windows 10X included a number of refined and simplified aspects of Windows, and most of that work is present in this leaked version of Windows 11.

Windows 11 also includes new instant controls that you can access from the maximize button in all applications. They are modern equivalents of the cascading windows feature that has been around in the operating system for years.

Windows can be quickly adjusted one beside the other or organize them into sections on your desktop.

A refinement, not a big change



The folders also have a redesign. Photo The Verge

The truth is that everything indicates that Windows 11 will be a “small” leap at the interface level.

One of the things that is not known too much is updates in the Windows Store. As this is one of the first leaked versions, it is likely that the updates that Microsoft is planning not to appear yet.

The Windows Store interface is largely the same as it exists in Windows 10 right now, with access to the same apps that are available today.

Microsoft has reportedly been working on a new Windows app store in recent months, and rumors suggest it will be a huge cchange with respect to what exists today.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had promised to “unlock greater financial opportunity for developers and creators” with Windows, and that will likely come in the form of a new store.



Satya Nadella, at an event in June 2020 in New York. AP Photo

Microsoft is reportedly overhauling its Windows app store to allow developers to submit any Windows app, including browsers like Chrome or Firefox.

Microsoft may also be considering, in fact, allowing third-party trading platforms in apps, which would leave developers to avoid the fee that Microsoft typically takes from in-app purchasing systems.

On the other hand, Microsoft has also included a new configuration experience in Windows 11 with a new startup sound.

Xbox improvements

Microsoft is also improving the Xbox experience on Windows 11. The new Xbox app is now integrated into Windows 11, offering quick access to Xbox Game Pass games, Xbox social media, and the Xbox store.

The Xbox Game Bar and Windows Game Mode remain the same as Windows 10 in this first leaked version.



Windows 11: The Verge Photo Xbox App

The software giant will hold a special Windows event to reveal its next operating system on June 24. The event invitation includes a window that creates a shadow with an outline that looks like the number 11.

Microsoft executives were also announcing a “next generation Windows” event for months, and this leak now confirms that Windows 11 It will be officially revealed later this month.