Windows 10 continues to completely dominate the operating system market for PC desktop, even though Windows 11 It’s been available for 2 years now. And there are no signs that this will change anytime soon.

We all love analyzing detailed statistics, but right now Microsoft you should be looking at this data in StatCounter and absolutely hating them. Because? Because they suggest that people, both individually and in business, are not really interested in Windows 11 absolutely.

With the figures updated until September 2023, we can see that the global adoption of the latest operating system of Microsoft has been stagnant since April 2023, and there are no indications that this will change. Not only that, but the market share paints a bleak picture: 71% for Win10just 24% for Win11 and 3% for Win7 (with the rest being XP, 8.1, and so on). The figure of Windows 10 has barely changed in twelve months and only the decline of Windows 7 has benefited from the most recent version.

Microsoft support for Windows 7 in January 2020, but it would have been several years before businesses around the world migrated to a newer operating system. The distribution of market share clearly shows that they chose Win10 and, although the update 22H2 is the last one you will receive, security support will continue until October 2025.

With so few people and companies using versions of Windows prior to the 10it is unlikely that there will be a significant change in the market share of Windows 11 for at least two more years. By then, the next version of the operating system Microsoft will already be available and, as long as it is not another Win8it is likely that users of 10 are more willing to migrate to Windows 12. A shame really, because despite all its flaws (and there are many), I think Windows 11 It’s a pretty decent operating system: fast, feature-rich, and most important of all, stable. Yes, there are a lot of issues regarding data sharing and privacy, and the lack of full customization is quite annoying, but it’s far from being one of the worst operating systems out there. Microsoft He has launched.

It is perhaps worth noting that Windows 11 performs better among players PC in the Valve Hardware Survey (37% vs 58% for Win10), but the numbers still tell essentially the same story: most people simply prefer the number 10.

Via: PC Gamer

Editor’s note: Switch to Windows 11 as soon as I could and, well, there were some problems because I had to change a little detail from the BIOS, and I think this is the case for many people, the upgrade puts barriers that it does not explain well and not everyone has the patience to search How to solve it. I have no regrets and I think it is a great operating system.