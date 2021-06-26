Windows 11 is on the Internet after a build was “leaked” online. Our article highlights some of its new features and improvements, and the operating system looks great, but one question that is on most people’s minds is: upgrade to Will Windows 11 be free?

Microsoft welcomed Windows 7 / 8.1 users to upgrade to Windows 10 for free and the good news is that you may also be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

The upgrade to Windows 11 will be free

According to XDA Developers, in the PKeyConfig from the product key configuration reader, Windows 11 has product configuration keys which will support Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. Simply put, this means that Microsoft has allowed upgrade from Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 to Windows 11 for free.

Microsoft announced that Windows 10 would be the latest version of Windows and would release seasonal updates, but apparently something has changed. And here are the reasons why Microsoft may stop supporting Windows 10 and release Windows 11.

Long story short, the release of Windows 11 probably has something to do with the tough competition from Apple’s recent macOS Big Sur update or should I say that Microsoft needs a new version in its arsenal to let users know and make it look like Windows is actually getting better.

All we’ve seen so far are major UI improvements and a few features here and there, but nothing major, as the leaked build was a barebones version of Windows 11. What will be the real change though, is about a mandatory request from part of Microsoft, to allow you to install Windows 11, the TPM 2.0.

Processor: At least 1 gigahertz (GHz) with 2 or more cores on one 64-bit compatible processor o System on a Chip (SoC) RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB) Storage space: Storage device of at least 64GB Note: For details, see below under “Learn more about storage space to upgrade Windows 11”. System Firmware: UEFI Compatible, Secure Boot TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Video Card: Compatible with DirectX 12+ or later with WDDM 2.0 driver Screen: High definition screen (720p) with a larger diagonal of 9 inches, 8 bits per color channel

TPM, stands for Trusted Platform Module, are modules for the encryption of information, and increase the security of communications between system hardware, guaranteeing their integrity. The Windows startup TPM checks that the hardware has not been tampered with, and is not vulnerable to attack. They have existed since 2006 for the safety of large companies, but they have not been present for a long time also for “home” users.

Unfortunately this means that Windows 11 may not be able to run old software, due to poor security and old compilation standards. Microsoft may also limit the free update time of Windows 11, as it did for 10, therefore it is advisable to update it as soon as possible. The release is not finalized yet, but it is thought to be after September.