Windows 11 Sara available in the form of free update for current owners of devices with Windows 10, but we will have to wait until the first half of 2022.

If you have read our special on Windows 11 with release date, price, information and features, you will know that the launch of the new operating system home Microsoft is expected by the end of 2021.

This period, however, only applies to new machines natively equipped with Windows 11, while precisely theupgrade it will require different timing, as has already happened in the past, also due to compatibility issues.

The rollout of the update for systems with Windows 10 will therefore begin in 2022 and will continue in the first half of the year, gradually covering all compatible machines.

Of course, if you’re in a damn hurry to try Windows 11, there’s nothing stopping you from considering buying a new PC to coincide with the OS debut.