Neowin: backup was enabled in Windows 11 without the knowledge of users

Microsoft engineers have enabled the OneDrive backup feature for all Windows 11 users. noticed Neowin edition.

Media journalists noticed that the new option began to work in the background – and the company decided not to notify users about it. The OneDrive feature will automatically save stored data to a cloud server unless disabled in the settings.

According to experts, Microsoft offered users to set up cloud storage using the OneDrive service built into the OS. However, the company previously advertised this feature through banners. Recently it started working by default.

The authors of Neowin stated that data backup is a very important feature. However, they emphasized that it only begins to be useful if it is manually configured correctly. According to journalists, the option can be disabled through the OneDrive settings. Users can also simply uninstall the application built into the system.

