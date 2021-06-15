Windows 11 was shown with the former images interface, leaked from a Chinese site: the leak confirms the existence of the new operating system Microsoft, and beyond.

As you can see in the post by journalist Tom Warren, Windows 11, which could be presented on June 24, boasts new, elegant and essential graphic solutions, which also revolutionize the Start menu.

Ideas apparently based on the never released Windows 10X, the operating system designed for Microsoft devices with dual screens. Furthermore, as seen below, ecosystem integration has also been rethought Xbox.

In short, the Announcements on the horizon they look really interesting and we can’t wait to find out more. The aforementioned event in which Windows 11 will probably be presented will be held on June 24 starting at 17.00, Italian time.