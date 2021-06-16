Within days of its presentation, its new interface, the start menu and other details are discovered.

Keeping a secret safe for a long time has become an odyssey for the big video game and computer companies, and Microsoft is the latest example to prove it. Days after the presentation of the new Windows they have leaked images and videos of this operating system showing the changes in the user interface, the start menu and other details of the new Windows.

The first thing that stands out is that the taskbar is located in the center of the screen, clearing the image so it is cleaner than ever. In some way, remember the Windows 10X original design, the project for dual-screen devices that was canceled in favor of Windows 11.

Xbox Game Pass is standard built into Windows 11The new start menu It looks much cleaner and more simplified than the current Windows 10, even despite including pinned applications, recent files and the usual option to shut down or restart the computer quickly. Focusing on the framework of video games, in the new Windows the Xbox app necessary to enjoy the Xbox Game Pass and other special functions is integrated as standard in Windows 11, so it would not be necessary to go to the Microsoft Store to download it and custom the.

Its design does not seem to have undergone major changes, although it must be remembered that these images correspond to a previous version of the operating system that is still open to change. The interface of the Microsoft store, on the other hand, does not seem to have undergone any changes either, so we will have to wait for the official presentation to find out whether or not this is the final version of the store.

As we told you, we will have to wait until June 24 to discover in detail all the news of this “new generation of Windows” in which Microsoft is working. His debut comes a few days after the most important video game fair in the world, which at 3DJuegos we have informed you in detail. Speaking of the Redmond ones, you can take a look at our roundup All Xbox games at E3 2021 to discover in a few minutes all the games that were seen at the Xbox and Bethesda event.

