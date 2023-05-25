It seems that Microsoft intends to offer an easier way to manage RGB lights of the PC through built-in dynamic controls directly into the operating system, with an upcoming update of Windows 11.

In the build 25295 of Windows 11, to be precise, the new settings for the light devices should appear. This would be the first example of controls integrated directly within the operating system for RGB lights, which until now were controlled mainly through various third-party apps linked to individual manufacturers.

With Windows 11, the question should therefore fall within thecontrol interface general PC, also centralizing the regulation of RGB lighting in one of the branches of the operating system.

In particular, based on what also emerges from the screenshots shown above in the Albacore Twitter account message, it seems that these controls are inserted in the “Personalization” section, from which you access “Lighting” and the sections relating to gaming accessories.

However, the arrival of the Dynamic Lighting system is official, given that it is also reported by a Windows Developer blog posttherefore the complete version of the new options remains to be seen, given that at the moment it is a first draft in the aforementioned build which however does not have the complete functions.