Windows 11 welcomes the arrival of the new in these days Bing with artificial intelligence integrated, with the support of Chat GPT directly within the operating system’s search bar, which allows for more advanced options.

Within the classic search box, it is now possible to ask the operating system more complex questions, with artificial intelligence that will be able to interpret and respond in a more detailed way, simulating human interaction.

In order to use the new Bing, you need to join the waiting list, which you can find at this addressobviously by clicking on “join the waiting list” and following the instructions.

If, on the other hand, you are already participating in the preview, then the new Windows 11 update made available in the past few hours allows you to immediately access the new system.

You can get a better idea of ​​the new search functionality by watching the official trailer published by Microsoft on the AI-powered system, visible above. However, this is not the only novelty introduced with the new update, since there are also several other interesting features.

Among the novelties we also find the possibility of connecting iPhone directly to the PC with Windows 11 using Phone Link for iOS in preview, while the Android version of the application has been further enhanced and extended. Also improved Windows Studio Effects Notepad, which now comes with Tabs.