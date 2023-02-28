Interesting news ahead for the most recent version of the Microsoft operating system, Windows 11which with new features wants to reinvent and improve the way users carry out their activities on their PCs.

One of the biggest news concerns the integration of artificial intelligence into the Bing search engine, currently accessible via waiting list.

With the new features we go one step further, combining the ease of use of the Windows PC with the extraordinary capabilities of the new Bing equipped with artificial intelligence. Soon hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users will be able to access this new technology to search, chat, answer questions and generate content directly from a Windows taskbar that has been improved so that all your search needs are in one place. easy to find location.

The novelties do not end here, it has in fact been introduced Phone Link for iOS, with which Microsoft wants to eliminate barriers for those who use iPhones. Thanks to this novelty, in fact, Windows 11 allows Apple users not to miss any important calls or messages.

Phone Link features are also available for android users For some time now, this update has strengthened the connection between an Android device and a Windows PC.

Thanks to the new features introduced in Windows 11, the Samsung users they will have an even easier connection, with the activation of the phone’s personal hotspot which is enabled with a single click from the list of Wi-Fi networks on the PC. Furthermore, through the websites just presented, Samsung users have the ability to easily transfer browser sessions from their smartphone to their Windows PC, continuing to navigate without problems.

Artificial intelligence to improve the Windows 11 experience

Last year Microsoft introduced Windows Studio Effects, which helps users, thanks to advanced artificial intelligence, to customize audio and video in any situation.

Effects such as face recognition, background blur, auto-framing and voice focus, available for use with the built-in camera and microphone, enhance the user experience during video calls.

With this update, it’s even easier to find and adjust Windows Studio Effects settings directly from the system tray in the quick settings. Now you can instantly adjust background blur, eye contact and auto-framing and apply them to your favorite communication applications, with seamless integration into Microsoft Teams.

With the introduction of Windows 11, the integration of Microsoft Teams was also presented through the Chat function available from the desktop on the taskbar, making user connections easier.

With this update, the Chat signature experience has been completely revamped to make it easier to preview video and initiate a call or share a call link through any app. You also get quicker and easier access to all your conversations, with the ability to navigate through your Chat conversations, all in one window.

Thanks to the new implementations it is possible to open the Quick Assist application directly from the Start menu, thus facilitating the connection, also taking advantage of the new possibility to switch from screen sharing to full control during a session to give or receive help. In addition, there is a new laser pointer that can be used to highlight an icon, menu or anything else on the screen to guide users through the learning process.

Another interesting novelty concerns Snipping Toolthe tool integrated in Windows 11 that allows you to take screenshots with various capture modes, and which now becomes even more valuable thanks to the possibility of recording the screen by generating a video.