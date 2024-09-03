Most Steam users chose Windows 11 over Windows 10 for the first time

Windows 11 has become the most popular operating system among users of the Steam gaming service for the first time in history. This information follows from a report on website platforms.

According to August data, the share of Windows 11 users was 49.17 percent. The share of Windows 10, which for the first time in many months lost its leadership, fell to 47.09 percent. Thus, the majority of PC gamers preferred the current Microsoft operating system.

“Windows 11 user base has been growing since April, while Windows 10 user base has been shrinking,” commented Steam figures journalists from TechSpot. At the same time, they noted that the gaming platform collected data only from those gamers who gave their consent to it.

According to the report, Windows remains the leading gaming platform among all operating systems, with a share of 96.78 percent. Linux is in second place, and macOS is in third place. Their shares were 1.92 and 1.3 percent, respectively.

In May, a Steam survey showed that 51 percent of gamers use Windows 11. The share of the current Windows 10 at the end of spring was 45 percent.