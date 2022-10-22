Windows 11 has been around for quite a while now. This is the latest version of the Windows OS par excellence, a truly snappy operating system capable of satisfying any need. Recently the possibility to download and install Android apps on PCs with Windows 11 has also arrived in Italy and here we have explained how to do it.but today we want to bring you the latest from Microsoft on this topic.

Windows 11: Android is here, but it’s just the beginning for Microsoft!

If you remember well, Android is now a reality even for users who are not enrolled in the Windows 11 insider program. We have a working version of the service. For Microsoft, however, the adventure with the most popular mobile operating system ever does not end here and indeed, it is only the beginning!

Recently Cory Hendrixson, developer of the company announced that Android on Windows 11 is available for over 31 markets and boasts more than 50,000 apps thanks to the collaboration with the Amazon App Store.

Windows Subsystem for Android is officially v1. 31 markets and over 50,000 apps! The amazing thing is just how pedestrian it is to run these apps. They feel like running a normal windows app… WAPost, Kindle Reader (on my SurfaceGo3), and Subway surfer are my favs. pic.twitter.com/jBu1KkMqFj – Cory Hendrixson (@chendrixson) October 18, 2022

Irrefutable fact, the Microsoft page in fact reports the main news of this update. The novelty, however, is that there is one roadmap that gives an idea of ​​what Microsoft aims to do to further improve integration.

As you can see for yourself some of these features require a very expensive work in terms of resources and we are confident that Microsoft will succeed. See Windows 11 go hand in hand with Android it’s definitely a good feeling, especially for all students armed with Windows tablets who can now count on an extra gear!