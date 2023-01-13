Windows 11 is the latest gem Microsoft. This is the latest version of the Windows OS par excellence, a really interesting operating system that can satisfy almost every need. Recently, the possibility of downloading and installing Android apps on PCs with Windows 11 installed has also arrived in Italy and here we have explained how to do it, but today we want to bring you back a new succulent update always on this issue!

Windows 11, Android 13 arrives for all Insiders!

Windows 11 boasts a no small killer feature: the ability to install Android apps on the operating system. It’s an ever-improving technology that uses emulation in a really smart way. In any case, Android 13 is getting closer and today the insiders subscribed to Microsoft’s Beta channels can rejoice! WSA version 2211.40000.11.0 is practically in distribution and le Announcements there are many including:

Improvements in general startup times

Improved mouse click detection

Clipboard stability improvements

Improvements to the app window resizing feature

Application jumplists support app shortcuts

Improvements to the reliability of opening media files in Windows

In short, if you are a beta tester you can rejoice, but if you are a standard user for now you will have to stick to the current version for a while longer. Unfortunately we can’t give you official timelines, but rest assured that we will keep you updated!