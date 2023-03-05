Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft, a company that needs no introduction as one of the leading companies in the technology sector as well as in many other extremely important sectors. You will certainly know it very well and equally well you will know the OS that the company is carrying out with extreme dedication.

Today’s news is quite interesting and it may interest you personally if you already own Windows 11. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Windows 11: A new volume mixer for all audio sources is coming soon

Apparently big news is coming related to the latest effort of the Windows 11 company. According to official sources belonging to Microsoft itself, a big change is coming to the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25309 for developers: a brand new mixer on the famous taskbar which will give users the ability to fully adjust the audio of all apps and much more. In addition, there will also be a keyboard shortcut to make it even more convenient.

Here is the official post describing the novelty designed by Microsoft:

“We’re introducing a new Enhanced Volume Mixer in Quick Settings! The updated Quick Audio Settings experience features a modern volume mixer that allows for quick audio customization per app, with additional control to swap devices on the fly.

We’ve also added a new keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V) to take you directly to the volume mixer for a faster control experience. With this change, you can now better customize your audio experience with more control and fewer clicks to better manage your favorite apps.”

In short, the company is thinking of them all to differ as much as possible the latest version of Windows from the previous ones. But it will succeed in conquering the users which is still stuck on Windows 10 according to the latest analyzes we told you about here.