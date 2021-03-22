The release of the new operating system from Microsoft has been postponed to the second half of the year. This is reported by the edition of Windows Central.

Informed sources told reporters about the new disruption of the release date of Windows 10X. According to them, Microsoft has decided to delay the release of the OS in order to devote more time to testing the product and to avoid complaints about the operation of the operating system.

Insiders also said that the company adheres to the previously adopted OS deployment plan. First of all, Microsoft will release a simplified version of the system for low-performance computers. A special 10X version will then hit the market, targeting dual-screen devices. Reporters asked for comment, Microsoft responded that they had no new information for the press.

Also, journalists said that the first versions of 10X will be targeted at low-cost PCs for educational institutions and enterprises. The release of the consumer version of the OS will take place no earlier than 2022, Windows 10X will be available when purchasing laptops from Microsoft partners. When the operating system will be available in the public sale for all users, it is not reported.

In the fall, insiders announced that Windows 10X will be released in the spring. In the summer, it became known that the company is postponing the 10X release, originally planned for the end of 2020, due to the need to finalize the system and the coronavirus pandemic.