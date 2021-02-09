The Redmond Giant is working on a new role that will clearly indicate the use of your computer’s camera. Thanks to this new feature, Windows 10 will protect you from those applications that try to use this component in an inappropriate way.

As many of our readers will know, cameras have become the target of a significant portion of cybercriminals, and it is very easy to understand, as this component represents an “eye” through which it is possible to spy on the user in difficult situations, and obtain information that can be quite useful.

We know that, right now, Microsoft is working on internal versions of Windows 10X that include this function, but it is only a matter of time until it ends up reaching Windows 10. Its usefulness in that operating system is beyond any doubt, since most of the laptops and convertibles that we can find right now in the market based on Windows 10 They have, at least, a front camera.

Windows 10 will protect you by being totally transparent

The information we have so far it indicates that Windows 10 will show an icon in the system tray, located on the right side of the taskbar, that will indicate when the camera is being used, and we can see which application is the one that has it activated.

Thus, for example, if the camera is being used by Microsoft Teams, Windows 10 will protect you by showing the name of the application just by hovering the mouse pointer over said icon. In the event that the camera is being used by more than one application, all of them will appear named so that we have no doubt.

I am sure that the idea is familiar to you, and it is normal, since it is an adaptation of the function dedicated to the microphone that was already integrated in Windows 10 a while ago, and that shows when the accessory is being used. It seems to me a success on the part of Microsoft, since thanks to this new function Windows 10 will protect you in a more complete way and it will cover one of the components that users are most concerned about, the camera. Do you think I’m exaggerating? For nothing, more and more users deactivate, or cover directly with tape, said component when buying a new laptop.

We are not clear when Microsoft will integrate this new feature in Windows 10, but considering that it has been in development for some time, and that it is not something especially complex, it is possible that we will see it in the semi-annual update at the end of the year . In another vein, I remind you that the Redmond company also works on other major improvements for Windows 10, centered on the “Registry Editor” and the “Device Manager”, which will simplify and facilitate interactions with both elements.