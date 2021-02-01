Microsoft continues to work to improve Windows 10. On this occasion, the Redmond giant has not set its sights on performance, nor on issues of stability or bug fixes, has focused on applications that this system brings by default (pre-installed), and has a very clear objective: to make them the best of their class.

To achieve this, the company is forming a new group of workers who will become part of its ranks, and who will be integrated into the Windows 10 division to meet this objective. Not sure what applications we are talking about? Well calm, it is very easy to understand, Microsoft refers to those that form the basic core of Windows 10, such as Microsoft Photos or the classic calculator, among others.

In a round of job offers, which Microsoft has published to recruit professionals who will be part of that new team dedicated to improving Windows 10 applications, we have been able to read a quite interesting description by the company, which says, verbatim : «One of the main responsibilities will be offer the best experiences with applications that promote happiness and productivity in Windows 10 ″. These new applications will be developed under the UWP (Universal Windows Platform) platform, and will adopt the Fluent Design language.

Windows 10 and Sun Valley: rounded edges to power

This year is a surprise with the Windows 10 updates. Until now, the biannual updates for the first half of the year, popularly known as “April” or “May”, depending on their release month, had been of great significance, and but others released in the second half of the year, such as the Windows 10 2019 November Update, they were a lot more limited updates.

Well, this time the opposite will happen, since according to the latest information that we have seen, the Windows 10 21H1 update will be “minor” in terms of news and improvements, while the Windows 21H2 update will be “major”, which means that this could, in theory, be the one that would bring those improved applications, and also the one that will mark the introduction of rounded edges.

We have been seeing information for several weeks that point to important changes and improvements at the design level in Windows 10, something that, without a doubt, would be very well received by all of us who use that operating system, since there are still elements with different approaches and designs that sometimes shape a hodgepodge of legacy and updated items that “do not even stick with glue.”

To the problems represented by the coexistence of different design languages ​​we must add the issue of consistency in application design, and the icons of these, and also other important issues, such as the full integration of the dark theme, which is still pending. Microsoft has work ahead of it, but at least we know it’s “on it.”