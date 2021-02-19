Just a few hours after the release of the first public beta of Windows 10 21H1, and we already have news about 21H2 «Sun Valley», the long-awaited second update of Windows 10 this year and that, unlike the one that was released today and the second last year, 20H2, will not be a mere service pack, but will have multiple and interesting improvements to the that we have already been informing you in recent months.

The latest news in this regard is that, although it is not yet possible to confirm whether it will finally come from the hand of “Sun Valley”, Windows 10 will soon have a new section on battery information on laptops. And unlike what has existed so far, which is limited to making adjustments to its operation, it will also collect and display information about the use we are making of it.

Specifically, and as we can see in the images posted on Twitter by the popular and reliable Albacore filter, the new sections that would debut in “Sun Valley” will show information about the battery status, the pattern of use we make of it and, something very important, an assessment of the real state of health of the same. In addition, obviously, we can make adjustments in the configuration of the system aimed at maximizing not only the hours that we can use the laptop with a full charge, but also its useful life.

The new battery Settings page can finally be enabled in build 21313, it received a little bit of polish since the first time I showed it

You can enable it using ID 27296756

Thanks to @NTDEV_ for letting me quickly test this, don’t have a device with a battery handy at the moment pic.twitter.com/iSRKO8CSYu – Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 12, 2021

An important detail, yes, is that according to the filtration this new section it will only be shown on laptops where the initial battery capacity is declared to the operating system. This is understandable, of course, because only if Windows has this information can it determine the current state of the battery compared to what it offered at the beginning of its useful life. Thus, when the first “Sun Valley” betas begin to arrive, it will be time to start testing systems to see if they are compatible with this function.

A few years ago, the most common was that the battery in laptops was removable. Except in specific cases, such as Apple, replacing a battery was the simplest thing in the world. However, for some time now, this operation has been complicated because the batteries are no longer accessible from the outside. In other words, replacing a laptop battery is more complicated now than it was ten years ago, which is why it makes sense to improve your care. Thus, improvements like the one announced by Albacore for “Sun Valley” are undoubtedly great news.

Image: Albacore