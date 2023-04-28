Microsoft will not publish further major updates For Windows 10. Specifically, the 22H2 version published in mid-October 2022 actually represents the latest update that introduced new features.

In the future, only minor patches on a monthly basis to strengthen operating system security, until Microsoft discontinues support for its operating system on October 14, 2025.

The announcement came via a post on Microsoft’s official blog, where the company also recommended switching to Windows 11 or, if that’s not possible, at least update Windows 10 to version H22 to receive all future security updates.

“Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025. The current version, 22H2, will be the final release of Windows 10 and all editions will remain supported with monthly security updates until that date. Existing LTSC versions will continue to receive updates beyond that date based on their specific life cycles,” the post reads.

“We strongly recommend that you upgrade to Windows 11 now as there will be no further feature updates to Windows 10. If you and/or your organization need to stay on Windows 10 for now, please upgrade to Windows 10, version 22H2 for continue to receive monthly releases of security updates until October 14, 2025.”

Windows 10 was launched in July of 2015 as the successor to the little-appreciated Windows 8. It will be 10 years old in 2025, so understandably Microsoft is shifting its focus entirely to Windows 11, which will be the company’s core operating system for the next few years.