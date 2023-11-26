Windows 10 is certainly an OS not to be underestimated as it has years of corrective patches and user feedback. Microsoft he had repeatedly promised that after the 10th, there would not be an 11th, pronouncing the famous phrase “Windows as a service”.

Anyway Windows 11 has been around for quite some time now and not everyone is interested in the too frequent pop-ups inviting you to update. Today we will explain how to avoid this nuisance blocking the upgrade to Windows 11.

Windows 10: how to permanently block the upgrade to Windows 11

There are actually many ways to prevent Windows from welcoming us at startup with the classic pop-up screen inviting us to update the operating system to the latest version. However, we thought we would propose two in particular: The first is enough brutal and stops Windows Update and then go to delete particular files that concern Windows 11. The second is much more refined and is the one I recommend as it is much more practical, safe and above all user friendly and sees theuse of an application which will automatically perform some operations that would normally be up to the user!

Method 1: Let’s clean from Windows 11!

The first step to apply this method is to go to the Windows Update settings and pause updates. Next you will have to Open Command Prompt as administrator or alternatively PowerShell (which you can find with a quick search in the menu on the taskbar).

Once this is done, enter the following three commands:

net stop wuauserv

net stop bits

del C:windowsSoftwareDistribution*.* /S /Q

The first command is limited to stop Windows Update completely. The second, however, interrupts Background Intelligent Transfer Services. Finally, the third, which is precisely the most important one, delete all files present on the PC used by Windows Update. The two services must be stopped as it would be impossible to delete the files we are interested in if they were working.

Thanks to this series of commands, once the files present in SoftwareDistribution are recreated, the archive containing Windows 11 will not be present and you will be safe from the annoying pop-up for a while.

Method 2: “InControl”

InControl is a very interesting application that has been designed to perform a single operation: interrupt any type of update relating to Windows 11 on Windows 10 devices. Thanks to this software, you will be able to continue downloading and install any type of security update, but all major release updates will be blocked. Just open the software and press a single button, after which the game will be done. Small clarification: as already mentioned, InControl blocks major updates, so if for example you want to move from Windows 10 21H1 to Windows 10 21H2, you will necessarily have to deactivate the application, update and then reactivate it.

Definitely a solution practical and user-friendly to say the least to prevent any type of unwanted update. It is clear that every certain time, the user will have to be a disable InControl and upgrade to the next OS release, in such a way as to be continuously supported by the company. You may have already known the guys at InControl in the past, as the authors of “Never10” which roughly at the time of Windows 7 and 8, proposed the same protection work against insistent Microsoft pop-ups that invited you to move to Windows 10.

In conclusion, it is important to remember that blocking updates may not always be the best choice. Sure, Windows 10 is still fully supported, but this support will not last forever and sooner or later, like it or not, we will all be forced to migrate to a modern and updated OS like Windows 11, capable of guaranteeing the latest security standards that the company promises. After all, we recently saw how dangerous the internet is in one of our top 5 lists that come out every Thursday at 6pm, so it’s better not to risk it, right?