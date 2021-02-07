For misfortune and headache, Windows 10 shows erratic behavior again after an update. And unlike what happened last year, when the main problem occurred with one of the two major updates of the year (Windows 10 20H1), this time the problem is associated with a minor update, those that are usually applied automatically and that, although with exceptions, as a general rule do not usually pose any problem.

If you have recently updated Windows 10, specifically with updates KB4598299 and KB4598301, maybe you have encountered some problem in your system. And, if not, it is possible that these will occur in the future. Users have started reporting crashes in multiple applications and, in some cases, even systems that enter a blue screen loop that they cannot get out of.

The updates mentioned, and therefore the problem, are limited to Windows 10 20H2, 20H1 (2004) and 1909, that is, the three most recent and, therefore, the most widespread today. The updates with which this problem has been presented are aimed at making some improvements in .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8, mainly solving problems, but also adding some improvement in the operation of certain elements. Updates for the .NET Framework are installed automatically when Windows Update is checked for updates.

Although most problems have been reported with the use of Windows 10, the error also affects Visual Studio, Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and other products. Messages have been posted on multiple support forums mentioning incidents potentially related to this update. And one worth paying attention to is east of Vasilios Magriplis in the community of developers using Microsoft tools.

In it we can read that shortly after installing the Windows 10 update KB4598299, he began to have problems with Visual Studio, some problems that end with the application crashing. And I say that this message is especially interesting because, in the responses to it, we can find the confirmation from Microsoft that it has identified the problem, which is associated with the update, and that they have already found the solution, which is pending to be published.

In the meantime, until it is available, the only solution is to uninstall the conflicting Windows 10 updates. If not, everything indicates that the solution will be published sometime next week.