Security researcher Jonas L has confirmed a critical flaw in Windows 10 that can completely corrupt the storage unit of your PC, and in such a simple way that, frankly, it scares, not only because it is not necessary any type of special credential to activate it, but also because we also do not have to run any type of file.

According to said researcher, this ruling triggered by something as simple as opening a folder containing a file with a very specific command. This has an explanation, and that is that when we open the folder, to show the icons of the files it contains, the Windows 10 explorer has to access the path associated with each of them, and it will end up running into the file it contains said command.

When this occurs, Windows 10 will display a warning that storage drive errors have occurred, and it will tell us that we must restart the PC to solve them. Actually there will be nothing to solve, since the hard disk, or the SSD, depending on the unit we use, will have been totally corrupted, and we will have lost our data.

What command is causing this failure in Windows 10?

It is identified as “C: : $ i30: $ bitmap”, without quotes, and can be used in many ways. It is proven that it has harmful effects when it is used camouflaged in a file, as we indicated in the previous example, also when it is found in compressed ZIP files, and that it can even be activated by entering it in an HTML address bar, as we see in the attached tweet.

It is not yet clear what exactly causes this command to corrupt the storage drive, since the Windows 10 registry key that could be used to identify the root of the problem, is disabled and does not work. The event is recorded, as we see in the video in the attached tweet, the error is recorded, but the record is damaged and does not show anything useful.

Microsoft is aware of this issue, and has confirmed that they are working to resolve it, but has not yet said when we could expect a resolution. Right now the best thing we can do to avoid the problems that this failure can cause is avoid downloading files of dubious origin, and to have Be extremely careful with ZIP archive packages, since it would be enough to open one that contains a file with that command so that this error explodes in our face and corrupts the storage unit.