Windows 10 is certainly not an outdated operating system. Along with Windows 11 Microsoft keep updating it tirelessly. If we then calculate the fact that the company has limited the installation of Windows 11 only to specific hardware conditions, it is not surprising that we are about to report you!

If you are curious about the share of players playing on Windows 10, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

Windows 10: apparently gamers prefer it for gaming!

Windows 10 is still an excellent operating system, full support for this version of the OS will be around for a long time, and users apparently still don’t want to know about Windows 11.

Know that Valve with its Steam gaming platform is very open to sharing statistics of all kinds, and today he wanted to give us those relating to which operating systems are most used on the well-known store.

Currently 97.03% of Steam users own a Windows PC and after a period of visible growth, Windows 11 is retreating leaving room for Windows 10 which is currently growing. Numbers in hand, 73% of users use Windows 10 and “only” 21.12% Windows 11.

Noteworthy is the fact that it is still there 2% of users using Windows 7although it is no longer supported and consequently it is even dangerous to connect to the internet.

In short, some really interesting data that make you think. Obviously, as always, we will give you an appointment at the next article!