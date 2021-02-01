Microsoft will delay the arrival of Windows 10 21H1 to the month of June, as leaked an Edge browser developer. The release of Windows 10X and the addition of some of its features to the general version seem to be behind these changes.

Microsoft is going to drive us crazy with the releases of Windows 10. The change in the development model towards “Windows as a service” envisaged two major updates annually as a continuous release or rolling release also used by GNU / Linux distributions. System bugs and a general lack of software quality confirmed that the company was unable to sustain this model.

Microsoft has been testing new strategies and cycles to address the issue, and the situation has improved in recent releases. Of the two major annual versions has gone to only one, leaving the other as a “Service Pack” as a performance and stability improvement, but without adding new features.

Windows 10 21H1, in June?

The commented service pack was published so far in the fall, but Microsoft could change cycles again with 2021 updates. An Edge developer has cited a new security feature (Kernel Transaction Manager – KTM) for “The Windows version to be released in June 2021”. The quote is believed to refer to Windows 10 21H1 and if so it would be a delayed release for which it points to a minor update.

This is the consequence of another delay, that of Windows 10X that should have been released last year in folding machines like the Surface Neo and that Microsoft will expand to other equipment such as basic laptops to stop the great momentum that Chromebooks are gaining. Although the desktop Windows will not be replaced in any case by Windows 10X it will use some of its functions.

And maybe hence the feature update delay which would end up arriving in the fall with Windows 10 21H2 and not in the spring as planned. Much is expected of a project “Revitalizing and modernizing the Windows desktop experience”, announced by Product Manager Panos Panay last year. The most relevant would be the renewal of the user interface, which would include at least:

A redesigned start menu and activity center inspired by work done in Windows 10X.

The taskbar would also be redesigned with modern code, increasing the use of the new WinUI layer to improve the Shell.

The Legacy File Explorer would be another of the improved components.

Dark mode would be expanded to more legacy Windows components.

The improvement of the interface would extend to the tablet mode of the system.

We won’t see these news until fall because Windows 10 21H1 will be a minor update. We will confirm if Microsoft is ever willing to report on the product cycle for Windows 10, so far erratic and without a defined strategy.