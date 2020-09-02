The Greek authorities have been allowing Russians to enter their territory since September 7, but air traffic between the countries is still not open. However, according to a Izvestia source in one of the Moscow airports, in the first days after the complete ban on crossing the border was lifted, the Greek airline Ellinair is planning to launch a flight to the Russian capital. Until September 21, no more than 1,000 Russians will be able to rest in Greece. According to the experts interviewed by Izvestia, if this does not provoke an outbreak of coronavirus, the restriction on the number of people entering may be lifted in the future.

Single flights

Since September 7, Russians have been allowed to enter the territory of Greece, according to the text of the decree of the seven ministries of the Greek government. The document was published on the forin.gr portal. Entry is possible only through the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion – if you have a negative coronavirus test. The permit is valid from 7 to 21 September. Up to 500 people a week can cross the border, thus, in total, no more than 1,000 tourists will be able to enter Greece.

At the moment, there are no direct flights from Russian cities to Greek airports: air traffic between the countries has been closed since the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus operational headquarters told Izvestia that the decision to resume flights with Greece has not yet been made. The Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency do not comment on this issue.

Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

However, the resumption of flights may be announced the other day. An Izvestia source at one of the Moscow airports said that the Greek airline Ellinair is preparing to make its first flight in the first days after the entry ban was lifted. Tour sales, he said, will be conducted through the tour operator Mouzenidis Travel. The exact date of the first flight is not yet known, since it is not clear what the load will be. The interlocutor of Izvestia believes that the two-week period can be extended without any restrictions on the number of visitors.

– The logic of the Greek authorities is understandable – they want to see in the first two weeks how the influx of Russian citizens affects the incidence rate in the country. And in the absence of explosive growth, the period can be extended without restrictions, he says.

The resumption of flights should take place on an equal footing, recalled the interlocutor of Izvestia. Thus, on September 7-21, Aeroflot may resume flights, which, if communication with Greece is restored, most likely, will fly from Sheremetyevo to Athens. Aeroflot does not comment on the situation.

Photo: TASS / Zuma

S7 told Izvestia that in the event of an official decision by the Russian authorities to resume flights, the company will certainly consider the possibility of operating flights to Greece. Before the pandemic, S7 flew from Moscow to Athens, Thessaloniki and Rhodes.

A thousand and not one more

To enter Greece, you must have a negative PCR test translated into English and received no earlier than 72 hours before arrival in the country. Airlines promise to check it before departure. In addition, the day before the start of the trip, you must fill out a special Passenger Locator Form (PLF), which requires you to provide information about your residence in Greece. Confirmation of filling out the questionnaire comes to the mail.

– The requirements of the Greek side are feasible, and PLF is a guarantee of security. Thanks to the questionnaire, if necessary, the tourist will be provided with information support and assistance. But the quota of 500 people per week does not give reason to plan tourist trips. If we speak in the language of aviation figures, this is on average no more than three flights a week. For comparison – now 75 flights (25 thousand tourists) fly to Antalya per day, – Dmitry Gorin, vice-president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), emphasized in an interview with Izvestia.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

As the expert noted, the decision of the Greek authorities is a good sign, the beginning of a phased opening of borders with the Russian Federation and the resumption of tourist trips. According to him, if such, at first glance, a complex scheme is worked out, then it can be assumed that air traffic and the usual rhythm of tourism will soon be restored.

– The decision of the Greek side is a harbinger of the future restoration of traffic, only then it will be possible to generate a tourist flow. So far, the limitation of 500 people raises questions, ”Yuri Barzykin, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST), told Izvestia.

As the expert noted, it is not known who and how will determine whether 499 or 501 tourists have booked a ticket. In addition, while the citizens of the Russian Federation can only get to Greece by transit through third countries, and this entails other risks.

As for security in Greece itself, the authorities have resumed the mask regime since the end of July. Violators are subject to a fine of EUR 150. Izvestia requested the Greek Ministry of Tourism and Health, but the departments were unable to provide a prompt response on the necessary measures for tourists. The Greek Embassy in the Russian Federation also did not respond to the request, and representatives of the diplomatic mission in Athens noted that they are currently clarifying the details of the innovation in the competent Greek departments.

As Yuri Barzykin noted, despite the fact that the news about the opening of the Greek border is positive, it is worth considering: relapses of the coronavirus are now observed in the EU.

According to Dmitry Gorin, everyone is waiting for clarification in connection with the fact that Greece, being a member of the European Union, allowed Russians to enter, but the Russian Federation is still not on the green list. The list is expected to be updated on September 15th. Maybe then several more European destinations will open for Russian tourists, and even without quotas.

According to Anton Imennov, Managing Partner of the Moscow office of the Pen & Paper Bar Association, Greece has the right to let Russian citizens into its territory, contrary to EU recommendations. According to him, it is the EU member state that makes the final decision on the entry of third-country nationals. The EU Council only makes general recommendations.