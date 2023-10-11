Dotemu announces that from today it is possible to update for free Windjammers 2 with new features, including crossplay, two new characters and a new mode. Let’s see what it’s about.

Making his debut in Flying Power Disc Federation there is Jamma GX03, an android whose well-balanced power and speed can rival the best in the field. The big sponsor Todemu created the Jamma GX03 to counter declining viewership, but in doing so his creation promises to usher in a new era of competition in the prestigious sport of windjamming and is already proving to be a fan favourite.

The Pole also joins the roster Anna Szalinky, an orphan who grew up in a circus from which she escaped. Honing her skills as a slow but extremely powerful weightlifter, she is determined to win the cup and use her new position to defend animals and get revenge on the circuses that mistreat them.

It will be possible to learn to master these new characters in two new modes arriving today in Windjammers 2: Lessons And Practice. Lessons allow players to learn all the moves in one “mode”How to play”, with insights into movements, shots (lob, curve, slap and drop), jumps and super shots. Practice mode allows players to challenge a CPU through a wide range of settings, including strength serve, a variety of difficulty levels and more.

In today’s free update, important new online features debut: the Lobby and the Crossplay business suit. You can join or create a lobby to play with friends via a password, and use a variety of settings to create the toughest group of jammers. Crossplay allows Nintendo Switch and PlayStation players to join Steam and Xbox players in online matches. Online leaderboards will be erased and returned to zero with the new features now available, so prestige and glory are now up for grabs again across all territories and on all platforms.

Windjammers 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steamas well as subscription on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Windjammers 2 – Free update

Source: Dotemu