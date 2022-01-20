Those who have not lived through the golden age of arcades between the 80s and 90s will hardly understand the emotions they felt when entering those rooms full of cabinets of all types and shapes (and lots of smoke from cigarettes!), each with its own specific controllers and embellished with unique artwork.

As soon as you entered, it was like stepping into a toy country. The choice was the most difficult moment: you wanted to play them all but the tokens were counted and you had to choose the most beautiful games but also those that guaranteed you a certain autonomy with those few tokens.

Personally, I often enjoyed playing a couple of games of older classics like Double Dragon or Outrun, but also newer and more modern games like NEO GEO, of which SuperSidekicks and Windjammers certainly stood out. The latter was very funny, cheerful, immediate, fast and most importantly, he put me in a good mood.

Windjammers was a title as simple as it was immediate and compelling. Two sportsmen faced each other in an arena 1vs1 throwing a Frisbee. This had to be grabbed on the fly and thrown back to the opponent. Points were obtained by making him fall on the opponent’s field or by making “goals” in the goals behind the opponent.

The game was ported to modern consoles a few years ago in a version with high resolution support and online play with leaderboards, but the gameplay remained virtually unchanged. Instead, the sequel was much more awaited, which the talented Dotemu studio has dealt with for more than three years. After an online beta testing phase that took place last summer, the game is finally here, and available on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC consoles.

Making sequels to acclaimed arcade classics carved into the memories and nostalgic memories of teen gamers twenty or thirty years ago is never an easy task. To paraphrase, it is like walking on a minefield. You have to try to add new things or modernize outdated game mechanics without making any missteps. It doesn’t take much to distort the original formula and provoke the indignation of the fans.

We saw this with Double Dragon IV and Streets of Rage IV to give a couple of examples. The hype is always stellar, but the result can be disappointing with a wrong approach, daring little or changing too much of the original formula. It therefore becomes essential to adopt a balanced mix between tradition and innovation.

There are so many new arenas and everything is beautifully hand drawn.

We can say that Windjammers 2 succeeds quite well in this undertaking. The gameplay is the same as always and in fact those who have played the original will immediately feel at home. Shots, movements, Frisbee physics and arenas are the same, but everything has been reworked with beautiful hand-made 2D artwork, modern graphics and high resolution. Many new arenas are added to the cauldron such as lawn, beach, ring or clay courts.

Very interesting is the casino arena, which has a unique peculiarity: the disc is actually a sort of token and each time it has a different value ranging from 1 to 10. It follows that each single exchange can have a decidedly different specific weight on the result of the match, and with an 8 or 10 point serve you can completely reverse the outcome or close a game prematurely. There are also two unlockable mini-games, including the brand new disc-attack.

The characters have also been revised, both in the artwork, in the powers, but also in the roster. In fact, there are more, even if those really useful in the competitive are always those three-four we know. The power moves have been revised and enhanced, but the juicier new features are in the basic moves.

The roster is also renewed. But Biaggi remains in our hearts.

If in the prequel the arsenal of moves was limited to the straight or curved throw and the lob, now there are so many more options. You can knock the disc back on the fly, you can jump, grab the disc in the air and throw it down, even to effect. There are new super moves for both attack and defense and tactics therefore take on a more predominant role.

The game formula of Windjammers 2 is therefore “easy to access and hard to master”. Casual players will therefore be able to have fun with rather simple moves and stage fun and rewarding matches, but competitive players will have several additional options to make attacks and defenses more varied, articulated and unpredictable. A high-level match in Windjammers 2 is in fact a show even for those who watch it, and definitely adrenaline-pumping for those who stage it.

As for the soundtracks, the tracks have all been reworked and enriched, but they are all inspired by the original NEO GEO melodies. They are therefore faithful but at the same time offer a breath of fresh air. They are cheerful and lively but certainly do not remain impressed, and this is not good but not bad either.

A power move performed at the right time can decide the fate of the match.

Did Dotemu therefore do a perfect and flawless job? Not really. While it did very well in terms of gameplay and graphic style, the game offers little in terms of content. The arcade mode is quite short. It offers a series of opponents to be faced in sequence in the various stages, interspersed with a couple of minigames. It differs based on the difficulty level chosen, but once it’s over there is very little in the way of single player content.

It is clear that the heart of the experience lies in competitive online multiplayer, and that there may also be online events and tournaments to be scheduled, but unfortunately none of these were available before launch. In fact, we have only been able to test the game in local and online multiplayer with friends (which works well if the ping stays below 120ms). Matchmaking was not available, neither free nor classified. We therefore reserve the right to update this review after thoroughly testing online multiplayer.

We would certainly have expected something more after three years of development, especially for those not interested in online. We tested the game on the Nintendo Switch OLED, and the colorful and flashy 2D artwork looks excellent on the premium model of the Nintendo hybrid console. The good news is that two players can play locally using a single pair of Joy-Con, as it only takes one analog to move as the shot is fixed from above.

The splendid Hot Dog Distance minigame returns, but just two minigames are too few.

Windjammers 2 launches at an affordable price that is consistent with the type of experience it offers. With € 19.99 you can take home the sequel to one of the most acclaimed arcade sports games ever, which does not distort the original experience but rather adds depth and more possibilities to create a unique style of play to compete among the pros. player in online tournaments. The developers, however, dared little in this round, limiting themselves to an easy task without going further.

If you are a longtime fan, the purchase is ‘no brainer’. However, the contents are too small for the single player: if you are not a lover of online gaming and do not have someone to play locally, the purchase at full price is not advisable.