Released in 1994 on Neo-Geo arcade and console, Windjammers it was one of the classics for longtime gamers over 20 years ago. In 2017, Dotemu decided to give it new life by offering an updated version, but the French publisher had mainly announced a sequel, simply titled Windjammers 2, which is finally ready to be launched.

Dotemu will bring some sunshine and competition to the start of the year as Windjammers 2 arrives on January 20, 2022. To celebrate the official release date, the development studio has also released a video that you can view at the bottom of this article.

The new trailer accompanying the release date introduces us to the ten characters that will be playable. Some are already known, such as Hiromi Mita or Loris Biaggi, and others will be exclusive to this sequel, with Sophie de Lys, Max Hurricane, Jao Raposa and Sammy Ho. We also have a taste of the ten arenas that will be available at launch.

Windjammers 2 will be available on January 20 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. It will also come to day one for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Source: Gematsu