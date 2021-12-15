This week Dotemu, the studio behind Windjammers 2, shared at once the departure date of the game. It will be on January 20, 2022 that will be available in multiple systems.

That day can be achieved for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. What concerns to Xbox Series X | S Y PS5 It is accessible through the backward compatibility implemented in these systems. Likewise, it can be enjoyed through Xbox Game Pass.

Windjammers 2 recreates the experience of the original game

Dotemu is the company behind Streets of Rage 4, as well as highly anticipated games such as the cases of Metal Slug Tactics Y Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

With respect to Windjammers 2, was announced in 2018 and was expected to go on sale the following year. However, things did not turn out as well as could be expected. The game took longer to develop but there were good reasons for the delay.

Your childhood returns! The eighties Ninja Turtles return with a new game and a movie

In fact, Dotemu it had to analyze frame after frame of the original title in order to recreate the same feeling in its sequel. The idea was to get the same movements for the characters and the album.

But it was not enough, so it was decided to disassemble the original programming code to understand how it worked. At least for the studio, figuring out how the first 1994 title was made was essential to creating its new installment.

A very comprehensive title that took time to develop

This developer also revealed that it received support from the community of Windjammers. This is how he was able to examine the prototypes they created and verify that they were headed in the right direction.

The idea was to respect the spirit and gameplay of the original to create the sequel. The new advance that accompanies this note allows you to appreciate the most recent version of Windjammers 2. The game includes 10 athletes, among which are old favorites.

However, there are also new faces; not for nothing is it a continuation. As for the playing fields, 10 are available.

Something that makes this title stand out is the good quality of its two-dimensional animation; each of the character models was drawn by hand.

The above translates into a very fluid and colorful title that immediately attracts attention. You need to have a little more patience to play it.

Fountain.