The return of this classic comes with well-known characters and new additions to its squad.

There is little left to return to one of the most radical sports in the world. Windjammers 2, whose first installment won the affection of the arcade fans, prepares his records for an imminent release, as his latest trailer It leaves us snippets of gameplay, as well as a release date already specified. So, after a noticeable delay, his characters prepare for some frenzied confrontations.

Windjammers 2 will be released on January 20, 2022If you are interested in this disc release proposal, keep in mind that Windjammers 2 will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia from January 20, 2022. In addition, these games will also reach the last generation of consoles, since the Xbox Series and PS5 versions will make use of their backward compatibility to delight lovers of this particular sport.

This second installment will keep the original essence of Windjammers and will add additional content including 10 playable characters (both known and unreleased), new mechanics, 10 fields to play, an Arcade mode with challenging games and extras, and online mode. After all, DotEmu has taken the time to recreate the best game possible: “Over the years, we have delayed the release of Windjammers 2 multiple times to ensure that it is the definitive sequel that the original game deserves,” explains Adrien Marie, brand manager at the developer, on the website of PlayStation.

And it is that Windjammers 2 intends to attract new audiences and draw the attention of those players who enjoyed the first installment, so it includes its original stars along with totally new characters. In addition, DotEmu has already demonstrated its goal of opening the door to all possible users, and that is why the game will be available on all platforms of the moment and on Xbox Game Pass.

