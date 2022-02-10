This is a remarkable survival adventure where you explore mysterious islands.

If you are looking to live a great adventure, pay attention this week to Epic Games Store. video game store for pc offers the opportunity to download Windbound for free to start a fight for survival on the Forbidden Islands in the role of Kara, a warrior separated from her tribe by a fierce storm at sea.

“Without a boat, food or tools, just with your will and survival skills, discover the abundant resources of this beautiful island. Make utensils and weapons to hunt and defend yourself from nature with its wild and fantastic fauna”, describe those responsible in store, where outside of promotion it is sold at 19.99 euros.

Windbound was launched on the market no more than two years ago, in August 2020, with mixed reviews among the specialized press. “Her AI is clumsy as her own, has some ridiculous bugs and sometimes gets repetitive, but overall Windbound is an adventure more than recommended“, said Mario Gómez in the analysis of Windbound published in 3DJuegos, where he also commented on his inspiration in The Legend of Zelda and, more specifically, in Breath of the Wild.

Windbound takes over the platformer Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, while next Thursday users will be able to download for free Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, a platform puzzle adventure created by Josef Fares. Let us remember that the Epic Games Store has promised to continue giving away adventures during this year.

More about: Windbound, Epic Games Store and Free Games.